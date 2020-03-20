All apartments in New Port Richey East
7432 Sequoia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7432 Sequoia Drive, New Port Richey East, FL 34653
Magnolia Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE IN THE QUIET NEW PORT RICHEY COMMUNITY OF MAGNOLIA VALLEY. HOME FEATURES TILE AND WOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT, LARGE FLOOR PLAN, A MUST SEE WONT LAST

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE have any available units?
7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey East, FL.
What amenities does 7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE have?
Some of 7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey East.
Does 7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
