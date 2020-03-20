7432 SEQUOIA DRIVE

Amenities

hardwood floors garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE IN THE QUIET NEW PORT RICHEY COMMUNITY OF MAGNOLIA VALLEY. HOME FEATURES TILE AND WOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT, LARGE FLOOR PLAN, A MUST SEE WONT LAST