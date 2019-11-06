7253 Cedar Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated, spacious 3BR/2BA home available for rent in New Port Richey . Very clean and well maintained. Tile floors throughout main areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Nice kitchen with, fridge, and stove. Tons of natural light. Off street parking. Pet friendly. Available for immediate occupancy.



$60 application fee per adult



12 month lease



Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.