7253 Cedar Point Drive

Amenities
Updated, spacious 3BR/2BA home available for rent in New Port Richey . Very clean and well maintained. Tile floors throughout main areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Nice kitchen with, fridge, and stove. Tons of natural light. Off street parking. Pet friendly. Available for immediate occupancy.
$60 application fee per adult
12 month lease
Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.
Serious inquiries only.
Rental requirements
Stable rental history
No recent evictions
Stable source of income
Income of 3 times the rent
No recent criminal history
Security deposit is equal to rent
Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.