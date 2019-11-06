All apartments in New Port Richey East
New Port Richey East, FL
7253 Cedar Point Drive
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:46 AM

7253 Cedar Point Drive

7253 Cedar Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7253 Cedar Point Drive, New Port Richey East, FL 34653
Lakewood Villas

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated, spacious 3BR/2BA home available for rent in New Port Richey . Very clean and well maintained. Tile floors throughout main areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Nice kitchen with, fridge, and stove. Tons of natural light. Off street parking. Pet friendly. Available for immediate occupancy.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7253 Cedar Point Drive have any available units?
7253 Cedar Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey East, FL.
What amenities does 7253 Cedar Point Drive have?
Some of 7253 Cedar Point Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7253 Cedar Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7253 Cedar Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7253 Cedar Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7253 Cedar Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7253 Cedar Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7253 Cedar Point Drive offers parking.
Does 7253 Cedar Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7253 Cedar Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7253 Cedar Point Drive have a pool?
No, 7253 Cedar Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7253 Cedar Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 7253 Cedar Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7253 Cedar Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7253 Cedar Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7253 Cedar Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7253 Cedar Point Drive has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

