7121 BOX ELDER DRIVE
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:57 AM

7121 BOX ELDER DRIVE

7121 Box Elder Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7121 Box Elder Drive, New Port Richey East, FL 34668
Orchid Lake Village

Amenities

internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
450 sqft Studio apartment for rent. Includes water, electricity, garbage and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7121 BOX ELDER DRIVE have any available units?
7121 BOX ELDER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey East, FL.
Is 7121 BOX ELDER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7121 BOX ELDER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7121 BOX ELDER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7121 BOX ELDER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey East.
Does 7121 BOX ELDER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7121 BOX ELDER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7121 BOX ELDER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7121 BOX ELDER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7121 BOX ELDER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7121 BOX ELDER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7121 BOX ELDER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7121 BOX ELDER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7121 BOX ELDER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7121 BOX ELDER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7121 BOX ELDER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7121 BOX ELDER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
