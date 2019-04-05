All apartments in New Port Richey East
New Port Richey East, FL
7100 Wax Leaf Court
7100 Wax Leaf Court

7100 Wax Leaf Court · No Longer Available
Location

7100 Wax Leaf Court, New Port Richey East, FL 34668
Orchid Lake Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances, so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and stylish bathrooms are just as impressive. For even more appeal, back yard offers plenty of space for outdoor dining and family fun. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor.
We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com OR call our local office for more informaiton (813)386-6478, ext. 5
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 Wax Leaf Court have any available units?
7100 Wax Leaf Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey East, FL.
Is 7100 Wax Leaf Court currently offering any rent specials?
7100 Wax Leaf Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 Wax Leaf Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7100 Wax Leaf Court is pet friendly.
Does 7100 Wax Leaf Court offer parking?
No, 7100 Wax Leaf Court does not offer parking.
Does 7100 Wax Leaf Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 Wax Leaf Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 Wax Leaf Court have a pool?
No, 7100 Wax Leaf Court does not have a pool.
Does 7100 Wax Leaf Court have accessible units?
No, 7100 Wax Leaf Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 Wax Leaf Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7100 Wax Leaf Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7100 Wax Leaf Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7100 Wax Leaf Court does not have units with air conditioning.
