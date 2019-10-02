All apartments in New Port Richey East
Find more places like 6811 Parkside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey East, FL
/
6811 Parkside Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 10:25 PM

6811 Parkside Drive

6811 Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey East
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6811 Parkside Drive, New Port Richey East, FL 34653
Lakewood Villas

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath , 1 Car Garage with fenced in yard. Very clean inside and out. Located in very desirable New Port Richey area.
First, Last and Security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6811 Parkside Drive have any available units?
6811 Parkside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey East, FL.
Is 6811 Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6811 Parkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6811 Parkside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6811 Parkside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey East.
Does 6811 Parkside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6811 Parkside Drive offers parking.
Does 6811 Parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6811 Parkside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6811 Parkside Drive have a pool?
No, 6811 Parkside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6811 Parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 6811 Parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6811 Parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6811 Parkside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6811 Parkside Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6811 Parkside Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

New Port Richey East 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Port Richey East 3 Bedroom Apartments
New Port Richey East Apartments with BalconiesNew Port Richey East Dog Friendly Apartments
New Port Richey East Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FL
Jasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLBeverly Hills, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLInverness, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College