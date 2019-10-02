Rent Calculator
Last updated October 2 2019 at 10:25 PM
6811 Parkside Drive
Location
6811 Parkside Drive, New Port Richey East, FL 34653
Lakewood Villas
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath , 1 Car Garage with fenced in yard. Very clean inside and out. Located in very desirable New Port Richey area.
First, Last and Security deposit required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6811 Parkside Drive have any available units?
6811 Parkside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Port Richey East, FL
.
Is 6811 Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6811 Parkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6811 Parkside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6811 Parkside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Port Richey East
.
Does 6811 Parkside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6811 Parkside Drive offers parking.
Does 6811 Parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6811 Parkside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6811 Parkside Drive have a pool?
No, 6811 Parkside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6811 Parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 6811 Parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6811 Parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6811 Parkside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6811 Parkside Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6811 Parkside Drive has units with air conditioning.
