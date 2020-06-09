All apartments in New Port Richey East
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:33 PM

5711 MERCADO DRIVE

5711 Mercado Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5711 Mercado Dr, New Port Richey East, FL 34668
Orchid Lake Village

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Under Construction. SPECIAL: 1/2 Month Free & No Application Fees!!! Be the first to rent a newly constructed 3 level townhome designed for entertaining and living. Desirable open floor plan, neutral tile flooring throughout the main living spaces and bathrooms, carpeting in the bedrooms, ceiling fans, faux wood blinds, upstairs laundry and more. There is ample storage space including tons of kitchen cabinet space, an Island and pantry. There is an over sized tandem garage and room for a boat or other toys The community is conveniently located to US 19, shopping, dining, walking distance to the water, nature trails, adjacent to Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park and multiple other parks and attractions nearby. Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today! Security deposit ranges from 1 -2x the rent depending upon credit. Income must be 3.5x the rent. To apply visit www.brandywinehomesusa.com.
*photos are of model home and may vary slightly*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5711 MERCADO DRIVE have any available units?
5711 MERCADO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey East, FL.
What amenities does 5711 MERCADO DRIVE have?
Some of 5711 MERCADO DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5711 MERCADO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5711 MERCADO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5711 MERCADO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5711 MERCADO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey East.
Does 5711 MERCADO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5711 MERCADO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5711 MERCADO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5711 MERCADO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5711 MERCADO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5711 MERCADO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5711 MERCADO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5711 MERCADO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5711 MERCADO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5711 MERCADO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5711 MERCADO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5711 MERCADO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

