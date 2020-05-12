All apartments in Neptune Beach
608 DAVIS ST
608 DAVIS ST

608 Davis Street · No Longer Available
Location

608 Davis Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom/ 2bath/ 2 car garage in the heart of Neptune Beach- on a family friendly cul-de-sac.. 5 blocks from the beach.Large backyard!!! Tile throughout!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 DAVIS ST have any available units?
608 DAVIS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
What amenities does 608 DAVIS ST have?
Some of 608 DAVIS ST's amenities include garage, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 DAVIS ST currently offering any rent specials?
608 DAVIS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 DAVIS ST pet-friendly?
No, 608 DAVIS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach.
Does 608 DAVIS ST offer parking?
Yes, 608 DAVIS ST offers parking.
Does 608 DAVIS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 DAVIS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 DAVIS ST have a pool?
No, 608 DAVIS ST does not have a pool.
Does 608 DAVIS ST have accessible units?
No, 608 DAVIS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 608 DAVIS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 DAVIS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 DAVIS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 DAVIS ST does not have units with air conditioning.

