All apartments in Neptune Beach
Find more places like 537 OLEANDER ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Neptune Beach, FL
/
537 OLEANDER ST
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:39 PM

537 OLEANDER ST

537 Oleander Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Neptune Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

537 Oleander Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Cute 3 bedroom/ 2 bath/ 1 car garage home!!!Tile floors, HUGE Master Closet, Fenced back yard!A a few short walking blocks to the beach!This won't last long! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 OLEANDER ST have any available units?
537 OLEANDER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
Is 537 OLEANDER ST currently offering any rent specials?
537 OLEANDER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 OLEANDER ST pet-friendly?
No, 537 OLEANDER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach.
Does 537 OLEANDER ST offer parking?
Yes, 537 OLEANDER ST offers parking.
Does 537 OLEANDER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 OLEANDER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 OLEANDER ST have a pool?
No, 537 OLEANDER ST does not have a pool.
Does 537 OLEANDER ST have accessible units?
No, 537 OLEANDER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 537 OLEANDER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 OLEANDER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 537 OLEANDER ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 OLEANDER ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Neptune Beach 1 BedroomsNeptune Beach 2 Bedrooms
Neptune Beach Furnished ApartmentsNeptune Beach Pet Friendly Places
Neptune Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville