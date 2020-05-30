Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Neptune Beach
Find more places like 537 OLEANDER ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Neptune Beach, FL
/
537 OLEANDER ST
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:39 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
537 OLEANDER ST
537 Oleander Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Neptune Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
537 Oleander Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach
Amenities
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Cute 3 bedroom/ 2 bath/ 1 car garage home!!!Tile floors, HUGE Master Closet, Fenced back yard!A a few short walking blocks to the beach!This won't last long! Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 537 OLEANDER ST have any available units?
537 OLEANDER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Neptune Beach, FL
.
Is 537 OLEANDER ST currently offering any rent specials?
537 OLEANDER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 OLEANDER ST pet-friendly?
No, 537 OLEANDER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach
.
Does 537 OLEANDER ST offer parking?
Yes, 537 OLEANDER ST offers parking.
Does 537 OLEANDER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 OLEANDER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 OLEANDER ST have a pool?
No, 537 OLEANDER ST does not have a pool.
Does 537 OLEANDER ST have accessible units?
No, 537 OLEANDER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 537 OLEANDER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 OLEANDER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 537 OLEANDER ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 OLEANDER ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Neptune Beach 1 Bedrooms
Neptune Beach 2 Bedrooms
Neptune Beach Furnished Apartments
Neptune Beach Pet Friendly Places
Neptune Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FL
Nocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FL
Asbury Lake, FL
Villano Beach, FL
Butler Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Kingsland, GA
Fruit Cove, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
St. Augustine Shores, FL
Sawgrass, FL
St. Augustine South, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville