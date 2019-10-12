Rent Calculator
Home
/
Neptune Beach, FL
/
225 n street
Last updated October 12 2019
225 n street
225 North Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
225 North Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach
Amenities
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Affordable home in great location - Property Id: 154130
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154130p
Property Id 154130
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5138737)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 225 n street have any available units?
225 n street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Neptune Beach, FL
.
Is 225 n street currently offering any rent specials?
225 n street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 n street pet-friendly?
No, 225 n street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach
.
Does 225 n street offer parking?
No, 225 n street does not offer parking.
Does 225 n street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 n street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 n street have a pool?
No, 225 n street does not have a pool.
Does 225 n street have accessible units?
No, 225 n street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 n street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 n street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 n street have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 n street does not have units with air conditioning.
