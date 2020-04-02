All apartments in Neptune Beach
215 Margaret Street
215 Margaret Street

215 Margaret Street · No Longer Available
Location

215 Margaret Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Perfect for relaxing and enjoying the beaches life. Newer exterior/interior paint, roof, flooring and newer appliances (stove/refrig). All bedrooms upstairs. Living room, dining room and family room downstairs.

Fireplace is decorative ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Margaret Street have any available units?
215 Margaret Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
Is 215 Margaret Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 Margaret Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Margaret Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 Margaret Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach.
Does 215 Margaret Street offer parking?
No, 215 Margaret Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 Margaret Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Margaret Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Margaret Street have a pool?
No, 215 Margaret Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 Margaret Street have accessible units?
No, 215 Margaret Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Margaret Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Margaret Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Margaret Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Margaret Street does not have units with air conditioning.
