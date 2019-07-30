All apartments in Neptune Beach
213 MARGARET ST
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:11 PM

213 MARGARET ST

213 Margaret Street · No Longer Available
Location

213 Margaret Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great place to call home. One block from the ocean. Living area upstairs. Balcony and one car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

