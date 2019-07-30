Rent Calculator
Neptune Beach, FL
213 MARGARET ST
213 MARGARET ST
213 Margaret Street
213 Margaret Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great place to call home. One block from the ocean. Living area upstairs. Balcony and one car garage.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 213 MARGARET ST have any available units?
213 MARGARET ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Neptune Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 213 MARGARET ST have?
Some of 213 MARGARET ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 213 MARGARET ST currently offering any rent specials?
213 MARGARET ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 MARGARET ST pet-friendly?
No, 213 MARGARET ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach
.
Does 213 MARGARET ST offer parking?
Yes, 213 MARGARET ST offers parking.
Does 213 MARGARET ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 MARGARET ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 MARGARET ST have a pool?
No, 213 MARGARET ST does not have a pool.
Does 213 MARGARET ST have accessible units?
No, 213 MARGARET ST does not have accessible units.
Does 213 MARGARET ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 MARGARET ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 MARGARET ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 MARGARET ST does not have units with air conditioning.
