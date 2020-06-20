8525 WILBURN CV

Amenities
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home off Hwy 87 close to Navarre High School. This 2004 built home many upgrades. The open floor plan features tile floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms and high ceilings in the living-dining area. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. High-efficiency washer and dryer are included. Large Master bedroom with a walk-in closet has an ensuite with double vanity, tiled bath/shower combo with glass doors, and a large linen closet. Privacy fenced backyard with a large patio for grilling and hanging out. Lawn maintenance is included. This property does NOT allow pets. This home is vacant and ready for move in NOW!