Navarre, FL
8525 WILBURN CV
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

8525 WILBURN CV

8525 Wilburn Cove · No Longer Available
Location

8525 Wilburn Cove, Navarre, FL 32566

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home off Hwy 87 close to Navarre High School. This 2004 built home many upgrades. The open floor plan features tile floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms and high ceilings in the living-dining area. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. High-efficiency washer and dryer are included. Large Master bedroom with a walk-in closet has an ensuite with double vanity, tiled bath/shower combo with glass doors, and a large linen closet. Privacy fenced backyard with a large patio for grilling and hanging out. Lawn maintenance is included. This property does NOT allow pets. This home is vacant and ready for move in NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8525 WILBURN CV have any available units?
8525 WILBURN CV doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Navarre, FL.
What amenities does 8525 WILBURN CV have?
Some of 8525 WILBURN CV's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8525 WILBURN CV currently offering any rent specials?
8525 WILBURN CV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525 WILBURN CV pet-friendly?
Yes, 8525 WILBURN CV is pet friendly.
Does 8525 WILBURN CV offer parking?
Yes, 8525 WILBURN CV does offer parking.
Does 8525 WILBURN CV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8525 WILBURN CV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525 WILBURN CV have a pool?
No, 8525 WILBURN CV does not have a pool.
Does 8525 WILBURN CV have accessible units?
No, 8525 WILBURN CV does not have accessible units.
Does 8525 WILBURN CV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8525 WILBURN CV has units with dishwashers.
Does 8525 WILBURN CV have units with air conditioning?
No, 8525 WILBURN CV does not have units with air conditioning.
