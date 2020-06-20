8525 WILBURN CV

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home off Hwy 87 close to Navarre High School. This 2004 built home many upgrades. The open floor plan features tile floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms and high ceilings in the living-dining area. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. High-efficiency washer and dryer are included. Large Master bedroom with a walk-in closet has an ensuite with double vanity, tiled bath/shower combo with glass doors, and a large linen closet. Privacy fenced backyard with a large patio for grilling and hanging out. Lawn maintenance is included. This property does NOT allow pets. This home is vacant and ready for move in NOW!