All apartments in Navarre
Find more places like 8280 Telford Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Navarre, FL
/
8280 Telford Ct
Last updated April 23 2020 at 4:25 AM

8280 Telford Ct

8280 Telford Court · (850) 986-7601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Navarre
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8280 Telford Court, Navarre, FL 32566

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This 4 bed/2 bath home is Located on a quiet culdesac in the heart of Navarre Enter through the spacious foyer which offers double side lights and tile flooring with raised ceilings and plant ledges. Natural lighting floods this home and offers views of the 18x36 pool. Large great room with gas fireplace, plant ledges, and cathedral ceiling. Kitchen features breakfast bar, and sep. bar area with wine fridge. other interior features include a master suite with its own private screened outdoor sitting area, master bath has a garden tub, double vanities, sep. shower and two walk in closets with custom shelving and storage the flooring is tile. A mix of outdoor entertaining with a covered 18x36 gunite pool. No Smoking. Pets on approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8280 Telford Ct have any available units?
8280 Telford Ct has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8280 Telford Ct have?
Some of 8280 Telford Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8280 Telford Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8280 Telford Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8280 Telford Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8280 Telford Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8280 Telford Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8280 Telford Ct does offer parking.
Does 8280 Telford Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8280 Telford Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8280 Telford Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8280 Telford Ct has a pool.
Does 8280 Telford Ct have accessible units?
No, 8280 Telford Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8280 Telford Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8280 Telford Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8280 Telford Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8280 Telford Ct has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8280 Telford Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Sound at Navarre Beach
7381 Navarre Pkwy
Navarre, FL 32566

Similar Pages

Navarre 3 BedroomsNavarre Apartments with Balcony
Navarre Apartments with GarageNavarre Apartments with Parking
Navarre Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FLMiramar Beach, FL
Bellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FLWright, FL
Bagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity