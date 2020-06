Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath with split bedroom floor plan. Large open kitchen features a smooth cook top stove, dishwasher and microwave. As well as a breakfast bar and granite counter tops. Tile in wet areas and cultured marble in the bathrooms. Master bath has a large walk in closet, separate shower and tub. Home has two car garage, a fenced back yard and sprinkler system. *Lawn service is included in the monthly rent.