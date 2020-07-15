All apartments in Navarre
7182 Majestic Boulevard
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

7182 Majestic Boulevard

7182 Majestic Boulevard · (850) 939-5422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7182 Majestic Boulevard, Navarre, FL 32566

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,520

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1746 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
***AVAILABLE JULY 23, 2020***Waterfront Community with Pool access! Less than a mile from the coveted Hidden Creek Golf Course. High ceilings, plant ledges, glass inserts in front door, upgraded carpet and recessed lighting above breakfast bar and cultured marble counter tops in baths. Italian tile in great room, dining area, kitchen, utility room, baths and hallways. Large dining area. Kitchen has upgraded alderwood cabinets, granite counter tops, Kenmore appliances, built in micro wave and pantry. The yard is not fenced in and sprinkler system runs on city water NOT a well. Parking is limited to TWO vehicles. One may be kept in the garage and one may be kept in the drive. The HOA covenants will become part of the Lease Agreement for this home.--NO PETS--

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7182 Majestic Boulevard have any available units?
7182 Majestic Boulevard has a unit available for $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7182 Majestic Boulevard have?
Some of 7182 Majestic Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7182 Majestic Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7182 Majestic Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7182 Majestic Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7182 Majestic Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Navarre.
Does 7182 Majestic Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7182 Majestic Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7182 Majestic Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7182 Majestic Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7182 Majestic Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7182 Majestic Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7182 Majestic Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7182 Majestic Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7182 Majestic Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7182 Majestic Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 7182 Majestic Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 7182 Majestic Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
