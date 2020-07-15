7182 Majestic Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

***AVAILABLE JULY 23, 2020***Waterfront Community with Pool access! Less than a mile from the coveted Hidden Creek Golf Course. High ceilings, plant ledges, glass inserts in front door, upgraded carpet and recessed lighting above breakfast bar and cultured marble counter tops in baths. Italian tile in great room, dining area, kitchen, utility room, baths and hallways. Large dining area. Kitchen has upgraded alderwood cabinets, granite counter tops, Kenmore appliances, built in micro wave and pantry. The yard is not fenced in and sprinkler system runs on city water NOT a well. Parking is limited to TWO vehicles. One may be kept in the garage and one may be kept in the drive. The HOA covenants will become part of the Lease Agreement for this home.--NO PETS--