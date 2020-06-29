96129 Stoney Drive - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Ask about our first months incentive for approved applicants. This corner unit townhome with screened in back porch is ready for rent. Home features kitchen, living room, dining room and 1/2 bath downstairs. Upstairs you will find master bedroom, master bathroom with dual sinks, walk in shower, bath tub and private toilet, bedroom 2, bedroom 3, bath 2 and laundry hook-ups. Community swimming pool., trash pick up, exterior pest control and lawn care is included. Pets are welcome. Non refundable pet fee is required.

