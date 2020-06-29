All apartments in Nassau County
96129 Stoney Drive - 1
96129 Stoney Drive - 1

96129 Stoney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

96129 Stoney Drive, Nassau County, FL 32034

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Ask about our first months incentive for approved applicants. This corner unit townhome with screened in back porch is ready for rent. Home features kitchen, living room, dining room and 1/2 bath downstairs. Upstairs you will find master bedroom, master bathroom with dual sinks, walk in shower, bath tub and private toilet, bedroom 2, bedroom 3, bath 2 and laundry hook-ups. Community swimming pool., trash pick up, exterior pest control and lawn care is included. Pets are welcome. Non refundable pet fee is required.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96129 Stoney Drive - 1 have any available units?
96129 Stoney Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau County, FL.
What amenities does 96129 Stoney Drive - 1 have?
Some of 96129 Stoney Drive - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96129 Stoney Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
96129 Stoney Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96129 Stoney Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 96129 Stoney Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 96129 Stoney Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 96129 Stoney Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 96129 Stoney Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96129 Stoney Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96129 Stoney Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 96129 Stoney Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 96129 Stoney Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 96129 Stoney Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 96129 Stoney Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96129 Stoney Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 96129 Stoney Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 96129 Stoney Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
