95121 Gladiolus Place

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is in a new development. Your GPS may not work. You can use the address 85465 Amaryllis Ct to navigate to the neighborhood or the directions found below.



Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.



This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.



Directions: Take the Fernandina Beach/Callahan exit, right onto State Road 200/FL-A1A/FL-200, right onto Amelia Concourse, right onto Bellflower Way, left onto Amaryllis Ct, right onto Snapdragon, right onto Gladiolus

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.