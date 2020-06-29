All apartments in Nassau County
Last updated August 14 2019 at 8:26 PM

95121 Gladiolus Place

95121 Gladiolus Pl · No Longer Available
Location

95121 Gladiolus Pl, Nassau County, FL 32034

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is in a new development. Your GPS may not work. You can use the address 85465 Amaryllis Ct to navigate to the neighborhood or the directions found below.

Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Directions: Take the Fernandina Beach/Callahan exit, right onto State Road 200/FL-A1A/FL-200, right onto Amelia Concourse, right onto Bellflower Way, left onto Amaryllis Ct, right onto Snapdragon, right onto Gladiolus
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95121 Gladiolus Place have any available units?
95121 Gladiolus Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau County, FL.
Is 95121 Gladiolus Place currently offering any rent specials?
95121 Gladiolus Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95121 Gladiolus Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 95121 Gladiolus Place is pet friendly.
Does 95121 Gladiolus Place offer parking?
No, 95121 Gladiolus Place does not offer parking.
Does 95121 Gladiolus Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95121 Gladiolus Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95121 Gladiolus Place have a pool?
No, 95121 Gladiolus Place does not have a pool.
Does 95121 Gladiolus Place have accessible units?
No, 95121 Gladiolus Place does not have accessible units.
Does 95121 Gladiolus Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 95121 Gladiolus Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95121 Gladiolus Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 95121 Gladiolus Place does not have units with air conditioning.
