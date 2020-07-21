Rent Calculator
All apartments in Nassau County
Find more places like 95104 Leo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Nassau County, FL
/
95104 Leo Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
95104 Leo Drive
95104 Leo Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
95104 Leo Drive, Nassau County, FL 32034
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BR/2BA Fernandina Beach Manufactured Home on 1 Acre -
Recently renovated 2BR/2BA manufactured home on 1 acre in Fernandina Beach!
(RLNE4337818)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 95104 Leo Drive have any available units?
95104 Leo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nassau County, FL
.
Is 95104 Leo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
95104 Leo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95104 Leo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 95104 Leo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 95104 Leo Drive offer parking?
No, 95104 Leo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 95104 Leo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95104 Leo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95104 Leo Drive have a pool?
No, 95104 Leo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 95104 Leo Drive have accessible units?
No, 95104 Leo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 95104 Leo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 95104 Leo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95104 Leo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 95104 Leo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
