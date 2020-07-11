92016 WOODLAWN DR

Amenities

1,902 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Newly constructed Single Family Home located in the Woodbrier community just off the Island in Fernandina Beach and convenient to beaches, shopping, and entertainment. Well-appointed Kitchen featuring Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Center Island, Granite Countertops and overlooks the combined Living and Dining Room. Spacious Master Suite included Double Vanities, Enclosed Shower, and oversized Walk-in Closet. Two generously sized Guest Bedrooms separated by the Guest Bath. Multi-purpose Room can be used as an Office, Playroom, or Nursery. Pass-through Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer leads to the Two Car Garage. Outside features a Covered Patio perfect for summer entertaining. Pet-Friendly with an Additional Pet Fee.