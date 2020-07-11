All apartments in Nassau County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:49 PM

92016 WOODLAWN DR

92016 Woodlawn Dr · (904) 236-4800
Location

92016 Woodlawn Dr, Nassau County, FL 32034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1902 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
1,902 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Newly constructed Single Family Home located in the Woodbrier community just off the Island in Fernandina Beach and convenient to beaches, shopping, and entertainment. Well-appointed Kitchen featuring Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Center Island, Granite Countertops and overlooks the combined Living and Dining Room. Spacious Master Suite included Double Vanities, Enclosed Shower, and oversized Walk-in Closet. Two generously sized Guest Bedrooms separated by the Guest Bath. Multi-purpose Room can be used as an Office, Playroom, or Nursery. Pass-through Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer leads to the Two Car Garage. Outside features a Covered Patio perfect for summer entertaining. Pet-Friendly with an Additional Pet Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92016 WOODLAWN DR have any available units?
92016 WOODLAWN DR has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92016 WOODLAWN DR have?
Some of 92016 WOODLAWN DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92016 WOODLAWN DR currently offering any rent specials?
92016 WOODLAWN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92016 WOODLAWN DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 92016 WOODLAWN DR is pet friendly.
Does 92016 WOODLAWN DR offer parking?
Yes, 92016 WOODLAWN DR offers parking.
Does 92016 WOODLAWN DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92016 WOODLAWN DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92016 WOODLAWN DR have a pool?
No, 92016 WOODLAWN DR does not have a pool.
Does 92016 WOODLAWN DR have accessible units?
No, 92016 WOODLAWN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 92016 WOODLAWN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 92016 WOODLAWN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92016 WOODLAWN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 92016 WOODLAWN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
