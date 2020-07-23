All apartments in Nassau County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

32629 Sunny Parke Drive

32629 Sunny Park Drive · (904) 998-4527
Location

32629 Sunny Park Drive, Nassau County, FL 32034

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 32629 Sunny Parke Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2091 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
32629 Sunny Parke Drive Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous 3/2 in Desirable Flora Park - Welcome home! This wonderful Copperstone II floor plan boasts 2091 sq ft of bright and open living space with an eastern exposure for those sunrises. 3 bedroom 2 bath with large family room, formal dining room, and living room with built in book shelves. Functional kitchen with solid wood 42'' cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and eat-in kitchen area. Fabulous wood floors in most living areas, carpets in bedrooms and tile in wet areas. Brilliant Owner's bedroom with double walk in closets and double vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. WASH and DRYER INCLUDED! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Large covered rear patio with gorgeous lake view! 2 Car Garage. Magnolia trees front and back. Easy access to A1A.

(RLNE5968901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32629 Sunny Parke Drive have any available units?
32629 Sunny Parke Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32629 Sunny Parke Drive have?
Some of 32629 Sunny Parke Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32629 Sunny Parke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32629 Sunny Parke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32629 Sunny Parke Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 32629 Sunny Parke Drive is pet friendly.
Does 32629 Sunny Parke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32629 Sunny Parke Drive offers parking.
Does 32629 Sunny Parke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32629 Sunny Parke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32629 Sunny Parke Drive have a pool?
No, 32629 Sunny Parke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 32629 Sunny Parke Drive have accessible units?
No, 32629 Sunny Parke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32629 Sunny Parke Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 32629 Sunny Parke Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32629 Sunny Parke Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 32629 Sunny Parke Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
