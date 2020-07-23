Amenities

32629 Sunny Parke Drive Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous 3/2 in Desirable Flora Park - Welcome home! This wonderful Copperstone II floor plan boasts 2091 sq ft of bright and open living space with an eastern exposure for those sunrises. 3 bedroom 2 bath with large family room, formal dining room, and living room with built in book shelves. Functional kitchen with solid wood 42'' cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and eat-in kitchen area. Fabulous wood floors in most living areas, carpets in bedrooms and tile in wet areas. Brilliant Owner's bedroom with double walk in closets and double vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. WASH and DRYER INCLUDED! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Large covered rear patio with gorgeous lake view! 2 Car Garage. Magnolia trees front and back. Easy access to A1A.



