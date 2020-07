Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court parking bike storage dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table yoga

Welcome home to Sierra Grande Apartments, a luxury property in Naples, FL. Sierra Grande’s perfect location is incredibly convenient to several golf clubs, fine dining, shopping, and entertainment options in Naples. Enjoy life close to work and school as our property is near Florida Gulf Coast University and Edison State College. Live your best life at Sierra Grande.Sierra Grande provides its residents a wide selection of one, two and three-bedroom, pet friendly apartment homes. Featuring exclusive community and household amenities like granite countertops, appliance packages and in-home washer and dryers. (+more)Come take a dip in the refreshing pool or enjoy the perfect weather in the gazebo with wet bar and tv. Spend time on the lighted lakeside nature trail or take your favorite furry companion for a romp in the onsite dog park. Take a look at the photo gallery to see all of the wonderful apartment and community amenities and schedule your appointment for a personal tour!