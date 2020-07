Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub extra storage granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance conference room dog park internet access playground trash valet yoga

Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture. We are just minutes from downtown Naples and Naples Bay, appealing to both nature lovers and beach aficionados. This brand-new upscale community will offer spacious one, two and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and premium features.



When it comes time for relaxation, enjoy unparalleled world-class amenities at Legacy Naples Apartments including a 24-hour fitness studio with virtual training, beach-entry saltwater pool with sundeck, spectacular rooftop terrace, outdoor lounge area with fire pit, virtual golf simulator and more, all designed to enhance your active, social lifestyle.