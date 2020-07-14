All apartments in Naples
Find more places like
Laguna Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
Laguna Bay
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Laguna Bay

2602 Fountainview Cir · (833) 952-1410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Flash special 7/8 through 7/14 - $300 and approved credit gets you moved in - limited units. Contact us for more details!
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2602 Fountainview Cir, Naples, FL 34109

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04-205 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit 38-202 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit 04-102 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 98-208 · Avail. now

$1,426

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Unit 74-106 · Avail. now

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Unit 10-106 · Avail. now

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Laguna Bay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
parking
business center
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
pool table
Welcome home to Laguna Bay! Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Naples, Florida just off of Highway 75. With easy access to the best local parks, shopping, dining, and entertainment hot spots, let Laguna Bay be your gateway to adventure and excitement.

At Laguna Bay, we've taken care of all of your needs. Our spacious and inviting apartments were designed with you in mind. We have four floor plans to choose from, with one and two bedrooms with the apartment amenities you want. Our apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and so much more. Laguna Bay offers our residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.

Great apartment home living extends beyond your front door. That's why we've crafted our charming community for all lifestyles. We are proud to offer a tennis court, shimmering swimming pool, hot tub, clubhouse, and so much more. We are pet-friendly so bring your furry friends to our dog park. Call us today

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applcant
Deposit: No deposit with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Liability Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 Per Pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
limit: 2 dogs maximum
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Laguna Bay have any available units?
Laguna Bay has 20 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does Laguna Bay have?
Some of Laguna Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Laguna Bay currently offering any rent specials?
Laguna Bay is offering the following rent specials: Flash special 7/8 through 7/14 - $300 and approved credit gets you moved in - limited units. Contact us for more details!
Is Laguna Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, Laguna Bay is pet friendly.
Does Laguna Bay offer parking?
Yes, Laguna Bay offers parking.
Does Laguna Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Laguna Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Laguna Bay have a pool?
Yes, Laguna Bay has a pool.
Does Laguna Bay have accessible units?
Yes, Laguna Bay has accessible units.
Does Laguna Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Laguna Bay has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 BedroomsNaples Apartments with ParkingNaples Apartments with PoolNaples Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State CollegeFlorida Gulf Coast University