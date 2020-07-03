All apartments in Naples
Eldorado

4300 Atoll Ct · (239) 217-9188
Location

4300 Atoll Ct, Naples, FL 34116
Golden Gate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4230-4230-7 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 4230-4230-5 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 4220-4220-1 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4361-4361-3 · Avail. now

$1,317

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 4331-4331-4 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,892

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 4321-4321-4 · Avail. now

$1,892

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eldorado.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
online portal
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
dog park
hot tub
Avesta Eldorado, experience quality and service at its best!Avesta Eldorado benefits from a desirable and convenient location just east of I-75, seven miles from Naples area beaches (voted #1 best beaches in America by the Travel Channel), and a short drive from the area's major employment centers. The immediate area is characterized by quiet residential communities and neighborhood retailers. Avesta Eldorado features 16 one & two-story apartment buildings plus a charming clubhouse nestled within serene, maturely landscaped grounds. Enjoy our numerous onsite amenities including a clubhouse with management and leasing offices, an entertaining area with outdoor bar area, and a spacious swimming pool. Unit interiors feature a washer/dryer in all units, ceiling fans in bedrooms, ceramic tile tub surrounds, screened patios/balconies, 24 hour emergency maintenance and vaulted ceilings in 2nd floor units.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Weight restrictions: 40 lbs (fully grown)
Parking Details: Open parking: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eldorado have any available units?
Eldorado has 8 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does Eldorado have?
Some of Eldorado's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eldorado currently offering any rent specials?
Eldorado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eldorado pet-friendly?
Yes, Eldorado is pet friendly.
Does Eldorado offer parking?
Yes, Eldorado offers parking.
Does Eldorado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eldorado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eldorado have a pool?
Yes, Eldorado has a pool.
Does Eldorado have accessible units?
Yes, Eldorado has accessible units.
Does Eldorado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eldorado has units with dishwashers.
