Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill online portal package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly dog park hot tub

Avesta Eldorado, experience quality and service at its best!Avesta Eldorado benefits from a desirable and convenient location just east of I-75, seven miles from Naples area beaches (voted #1 best beaches in America by the Travel Channel), and a short drive from the area's major employment centers. The immediate area is characterized by quiet residential communities and neighborhood retailers. Avesta Eldorado features 16 one & two-story apartment buildings plus a charming clubhouse nestled within serene, maturely landscaped grounds. Enjoy our numerous onsite amenities including a clubhouse with management and leasing offices, an entertaining area with outdoor bar area, and a spacious swimming pool. Unit interiors feature a washer/dryer in all units, ceiling fans in bedrooms, ceramic tile tub surrounds, screened patios/balconies, 24 hour emergency maintenance and vaulted ceilings in 2nd floor units.