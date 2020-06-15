All apartments in Naples
780 10th AVE S
780 10th AVE S

780 10th Avenue South · (651) 434-9777
Location

780 10th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
courtyard
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
A gorgeous tropical retreat!!! This second floor end unit is bright and breezy. Tastefully remodeled with wood floors, cherry wood kitchen cabinetry with updated household furnishings. Awesome location within walking distance to the beach, 5th Ave S and 3rd Street shops, dining and nightlife. Watch the boats on Naples Bay from City Dock which is only 1 1/2 blocks away. Can’t bet the location!! Your neighborhood parks amenities complete this million dollar location. Twin Palms is a low density building and casual lifestyle with cozy courtyard, all you need is to bring your toothbrush.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 10th AVE S have any available units?
780 10th AVE S has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 10th AVE S have?
Some of 780 10th AVE S's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 10th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
780 10th AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 10th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 780 10th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 780 10th AVE S offer parking?
No, 780 10th AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 780 10th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 10th AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 10th AVE S have a pool?
No, 780 10th AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 780 10th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 780 10th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 780 10th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 10th AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
