780 10th AVE S

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated courtyard ice maker microwave range

A gorgeous tropical retreat!!! This second floor end unit is bright and breezy. Tastefully remodeled with wood floors, cherry wood kitchen cabinetry with updated household furnishings. Awesome location within walking distance to the beach, 5th Ave S and 3rd Street shops, dining and nightlife. Watch the boats on Naples Bay from City Dock which is only 1 1/2 blocks away. Can’t bet the location!! Your neighborhood parks amenities complete this million dollar location. Twin Palms is a low density building and casual lifestyle with cozy courtyard, all you need is to bring your toothbrush.