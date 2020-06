Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

West of 41...walk 3 blocks to Waterside Shops, 0.2 miles to Seagate school and minutes to the beach - the location does not get any better. Well maintained 3 bedroom with large walk-in closet / 2 bath single family home. Entire residence was freshly painted, both baths have been totally renovated. All wood floors with sliders from the living room opening to the covered lanai and pool. Brand new fenced yard adds to the privacy. Huge laundry room with lots of space for storage. Attached covered carport will accommodate 2 cars. The home is offered unfurnished.