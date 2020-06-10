600 Neapolitan WAY

Amenities

INEXPENSIVE, BUDGET FRIENDLY OFF SEASON RENTAL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Great vacation retreat near Naples beautiful beaches. Available weekly or monthly through end of December. Park Shore Resort offers the ultimate in resort style living. 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom in a very quiet, peaceful location with sounds of a waterfall just off the back lanai. Parkshore Resort is a lush tropical oasis which includes an on-site restaurant, bar, resort style pool, waterfalls, fitness center, racquetball, barbecue, walking paths, business center and more. West of 41 close to beaches. Walk to Fresh Market, Publix, Walgreens etc. ( Queen bed in master and two twins in guest bedroom ).