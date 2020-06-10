All apartments in Naples
600 Neapolitan WAY
600 Neapolitan WAY

600 Neapolitan Way · (239) 353-2879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Neapolitan Way, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
racquetball court
business center
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
INEXPENSIVE, BUDGET FRIENDLY OFF SEASON RENTAL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Great vacation retreat near Naples beautiful beaches. Available weekly or monthly through end of December. Park Shore Resort offers the ultimate in resort style living. 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom in a very quiet, peaceful location with sounds of a waterfall just off the back lanai. Parkshore Resort is a lush tropical oasis which includes an on-site restaurant, bar, resort style pool, waterfalls, fitness center, racquetball, barbecue, walking paths, business center and more. West of 41 close to beaches. Walk to Fresh Market, Publix, Walgreens etc. ( Queen bed in master and two twins in guest bedroom ).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Neapolitan WAY have any available units?
600 Neapolitan WAY has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Neapolitan WAY have?
Some of 600 Neapolitan WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Neapolitan WAY currently offering any rent specials?
600 Neapolitan WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Neapolitan WAY pet-friendly?
No, 600 Neapolitan WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 600 Neapolitan WAY offer parking?
No, 600 Neapolitan WAY does not offer parking.
Does 600 Neapolitan WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Neapolitan WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Neapolitan WAY have a pool?
Yes, 600 Neapolitan WAY has a pool.
Does 600 Neapolitan WAY have accessible units?
No, 600 Neapolitan WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Neapolitan WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Neapolitan WAY has units with dishwashers.
