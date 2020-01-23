All apartments in Naples
5000 West BLVD

5000 West Boulevard · (239) 537-1691
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5000 West Boulevard, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2095 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Vacation Exceptionally.... Remarkable house, with a renovation that will make your vacation a luxurious one. This ranch style home is set on a corner lot, fenced with spectacular pool and winter kitchen for the finest in outdoor grilling, just one of the fabulous things Naples residents get to enjoy during winter months. Split floor plan, gourmet kitchen, beautifully furnished that will exceed your expectations. Park Shore location and easy access to the beach, waterside shops, Artis, and Venetian Village. You will not be disappointed. Pets on approval, so call to discuss your furry family member. Lawn and pool care included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 West BLVD have any available units?
5000 West BLVD has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 West BLVD have?
Some of 5000 West BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 West BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
5000 West BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 West BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5000 West BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 5000 West BLVD offer parking?
No, 5000 West BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 5000 West BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5000 West BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 West BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 5000 West BLVD has a pool.
Does 5000 West BLVD have accessible units?
No, 5000 West BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 West BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 West BLVD has units with dishwashers.
