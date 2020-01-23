5000 West BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

Vacation Exceptionally.... Remarkable house, with a renovation that will make your vacation a luxurious one. This ranch style home is set on a corner lot, fenced with spectacular pool and winter kitchen for the finest in outdoor grilling, just one of the fabulous things Naples residents get to enjoy during winter months. Split floor plan, gourmet kitchen, beautifully furnished that will exceed your expectations. Park Shore location and easy access to the beach, waterside shops, Artis, and Venetian Village. You will not be disappointed. Pets on approval, so call to discuss your furry family member. Lawn and pool care included in rent.