491 Spinnaker CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE APRIL 2020. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Lovely single family home on a private cul-de-sac surrounded by lush tropical landscaping. The home has 3 spacious bedrooms (king, queen, bunk beds) and 3 full bathrooms decorated with comfortable and stylish furnishings. The home boasts an open kitchen with an adjacent formal dining room for easy entertaining. Enjoy outdoor gatherings on the shaded and screened lanai overlooking private pool and spa area. Well behaved pets are welcome. Centrally located to Venetian Village, Downtown Naples and Waterside Shops and just a short walk to the Moorings private beach. Beach passes included. Call now to reserve this impeccably maintained home in one of Naples most sought-after neighborhoods. This place will inspire wonderful vacation memories!