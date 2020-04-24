All apartments in Naples
491 Spinnaker CT
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

491 Spinnaker CT

491 Spinnaker Court · (239) 289-1351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

491 Spinnaker Court, Naples, FL 34102
Moorings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE APRIL 2020. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Lovely single family home on a private cul-de-sac surrounded by lush tropical landscaping. The home has 3 spacious bedrooms (king, queen, bunk beds) and 3 full bathrooms decorated with comfortable and stylish furnishings. The home boasts an open kitchen with an adjacent formal dining room for easy entertaining. Enjoy outdoor gatherings on the shaded and screened lanai overlooking private pool and spa area. Well behaved pets are welcome. Centrally located to Venetian Village, Downtown Naples and Waterside Shops and just a short walk to the Moorings private beach. Beach passes included. Call now to reserve this impeccably maintained home in one of Naples most sought-after neighborhoods. This place will inspire wonderful vacation memories!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 491 Spinnaker CT have any available units?
491 Spinnaker CT has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 491 Spinnaker CT have?
Some of 491 Spinnaker CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 491 Spinnaker CT currently offering any rent specials?
491 Spinnaker CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 491 Spinnaker CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 491 Spinnaker CT is pet friendly.
Does 491 Spinnaker CT offer parking?
No, 491 Spinnaker CT does not offer parking.
Does 491 Spinnaker CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 491 Spinnaker CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 491 Spinnaker CT have a pool?
Yes, 491 Spinnaker CT has a pool.
Does 491 Spinnaker CT have accessible units?
No, 491 Spinnaker CT does not have accessible units.
Does 491 Spinnaker CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 491 Spinnaker CT has units with dishwashers.
