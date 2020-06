Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Port au Villa is a wonderful intimate community located on Gulf Shore Blvd directly across the street from Moorings private beach. This 2 bedroom end unit offers dual twin beds in both bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, windowed kitchen and a Florida room with gorgeous views overlooking the pool and Bay. Prime location close to shopping, restaurants and downtown 5th Avenue South is just minutes away. For sports enthusiasts, every land and water sport is nearby.