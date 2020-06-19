1240 10th ST N

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking pool

Pets welcomed with approval. Metal roof on this charming home near downtown Naples .This immaculate 3BR/2BA home is filled with light and loaded with charm featuring tile throughout , an extra large utility room, walk-in kitchen pantry, walk-in master BR closet, and a large fenced yard. Features include upgraded paver driveway, crown molding, upgraded granite in kitchen and bathrooms, front load washer and dryer, window coverings on all windows. The Master Bedroom is spacious and the master bath includes a seamless shower and upgraded granite and cabinetry. The Master closest is fully equipped with a closet systems to maximize the space. Stroll through the double french doors of the bright sun room to enjoy the beautiful fenced backyard enhanced by mature landscaping. There's room for a pool or a backyard fire pit and gazebo. Improvements include a newer metal roof, attic insulation, stainless steel refrigerator, and underground drainage system. All of this is within 5 minutes to the beach as well as shopping and dining on 5th Ave. S., 3rd St. and the mall. This wonderful home is a tropical, inviting paradise that you won't want to miss!