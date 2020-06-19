All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:01 PM

1240 10th ST N

1240 10th Street North · (239) 848-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1240 10th Street North, Naples, FL 34102
Lake Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
Pets welcomed with approval. Metal roof on this charming home near downtown Naples .This immaculate 3BR/2BA home is filled with light and loaded with charm featuring tile throughout , an extra large utility room, walk-in kitchen pantry, walk-in master BR closet, and a large fenced yard. Features include upgraded paver driveway, crown molding, upgraded granite in kitchen and bathrooms, front load washer and dryer, window coverings on all windows. The Master Bedroom is spacious and the master bath includes a seamless shower and upgraded granite and cabinetry. The Master closest is fully equipped with a closet systems to maximize the space. Stroll through the double french doors of the bright sun room to enjoy the beautiful fenced backyard enhanced by mature landscaping. There's room for a pool or a backyard fire pit and gazebo. Improvements include a newer metal roof, attic insulation, stainless steel refrigerator, and underground drainage system. All of this is within 5 minutes to the beach as well as shopping and dining on 5th Ave. S., 3rd St. and the mall. This wonderful home is a tropical, inviting paradise that you won't want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 10th ST N have any available units?
1240 10th ST N has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 10th ST N have?
Some of 1240 10th ST N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 10th ST N currently offering any rent specials?
1240 10th ST N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 10th ST N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 10th ST N is pet friendly.
Does 1240 10th ST N offer parking?
Yes, 1240 10th ST N does offer parking.
Does 1240 10th ST N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 10th ST N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 10th ST N have a pool?
Yes, 1240 10th ST N has a pool.
Does 1240 10th ST N have accessible units?
No, 1240 10th ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 10th ST N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 10th ST N does not have units with dishwashers.
