Naples, FL
1085 5th St. S
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

1085 5th St. S

1085 5th Street South · (239) 898-7902 ext. 2398987902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1085 5th Street South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1085 5th St. S · Avail. now

$12,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2332 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
SEASONAL SPECIAL- 3 BEDS/3BATHS - VIEWS - ELEVATOR - POOL - WALK TO BEACH AND MUCH MORE - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=62T1SFPMnFc&brand=0

This AMAZING and UNIQUE and spacious 3 bedroom/ 3 bath condo is breathtaking! Located right off 5th Avenue and on the top floor with an elevator with a garage. Close to historic 3rd Street, Cambier Park, Crayton Cove docks and restaurants, and beautiful Gulf beaches. Pool and outdoor grill and kitchen with large outdoor entertaining area. Tree top view from the outdoor decks. Construction standards are beyond high-end residential specifications, with steel and concrete frame, HardiePlank siding, hurricane windows and shutters plus fire sprinkler system. Spacious interior with high ceilings. Large bedrooms and built in custom closets. Big open gourmet kitchen for any type of chef in the family and the list goes on!

Season Rates:

January to March $12,900 per month ***Special Rate, just reduced
April, Nov - Dec $9,000 per month ***Special Rate, just reduced
May - Oct $8,495 per month
Annual- $7,000 per month

SMALL DOG WELCOME-ONLY ONE DOG ALLOWED

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2970034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1085 5th St. S have any available units?
1085 5th St. S has a unit available for $12,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 1085 5th St. S have?
Some of 1085 5th St. S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1085 5th St. S currently offering any rent specials?
1085 5th St. S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085 5th St. S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1085 5th St. S is pet friendly.
Does 1085 5th St. S offer parking?
Yes, 1085 5th St. S offers parking.
Does 1085 5th St. S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1085 5th St. S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085 5th St. S have a pool?
Yes, 1085 5th St. S has a pool.
Does 1085 5th St. S have accessible units?
No, 1085 5th St. S does not have accessible units.
Does 1085 5th St. S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1085 5th St. S does not have units with dishwashers.
