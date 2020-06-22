1085 5th St. S

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool elevator bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage

SEASONAL SPECIAL- 3 BEDS/3BATHS - VIEWS - ELEVATOR - POOL - WALK TO BEACH AND MUCH MORE - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=62T1SFPMnFc&brand=0



This AMAZING and UNIQUE and spacious 3 bedroom/ 3 bath condo is breathtaking! Located right off 5th Avenue and on the top floor with an elevator with a garage. Close to historic 3rd Street, Cambier Park, Crayton Cove docks and restaurants, and beautiful Gulf beaches. Pool and outdoor grill and kitchen with large outdoor entertaining area. Tree top view from the outdoor decks. Construction standards are beyond high-end residential specifications, with steel and concrete frame, HardiePlank siding, hurricane windows and shutters plus fire sprinkler system. Spacious interior with high ceilings. Large bedrooms and built in custom closets. Big open gourmet kitchen for any type of chef in the family and the list goes on!



Season Rates:



January to March $12,900 per month ***Special Rate, just reduced

April, Nov - Dec $9,000 per month ***Special Rate, just reduced

May - Oct $8,495 per month

Annual- $7,000 per month



SMALL DOG WELCOME-ONLY ONE DOG ALLOWED



No Cats Allowed



