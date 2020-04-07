All apartments in Naples Park
Find more places like 640 94th AVE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples Park, FL
/
640 94th AVE N
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

640 94th AVE N

640 94th Avenue North · (239) 776-5077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples Park
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

640 94th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
IMMACUALTE and UPDATED POOL HOME with WONDERFUL PRIVATE BACKYARD SURROUNDING OPEN POOL and SPA. SOUTHERN EXPOSURE for soaking up the Florida sun while enjoying the best Naples vacation. Updated and renovated, light filled home equipped with everything you need including beach chairs and cruiser bikes. ATTRACTIONS and CONVENIENCES NEARBY INCLUDE: walking distance to Vanderbilt Beach and Delnor-Wiggins Beach State Park, public parks, library, tennis courts and marina, restaurants, waterfront and beachfront dining, shopping, grocery stores including Publix, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, theaters, nightlife, all conveniences and necessities as well as entertainment, shopping and more restaurants at Mercato.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 94th AVE N have any available units?
640 94th AVE N has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 640 94th AVE N have?
Some of 640 94th AVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 94th AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
640 94th AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 94th AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 640 94th AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples Park.
Does 640 94th AVE N offer parking?
No, 640 94th AVE N does not offer parking.
Does 640 94th AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 94th AVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 94th AVE N have a pool?
Yes, 640 94th AVE N has a pool.
Does 640 94th AVE N have accessible units?
No, 640 94th AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 640 94th AVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 94th AVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 640 94th AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 94th AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 640 94th AVE N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Naples Park 2 BedroomsNaples Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Naples Park 3 BedroomsNaples Park Apartments with Parking
Naples Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
Three Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity