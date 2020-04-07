All apartments in Naples Park
575 101st AVE N
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

575 101st AVE N

575 101st Avenue North · (239) 776-5077
Location

575 101st Avenue North, Naples Park, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Single family home with heated pool, garage and walking distance to Vanderbilt Beach & Delnor Wiggins State Park & Beach. The vacation home is located in the desirable 500 block of Naples Park - very well maintained and fully equipped with everything you need to enjoy a memorable vacation. A great central location that you will enjoy - offering beach, State Park, shopping, waterfront restaurants, 2 marinas, public tennis courts, library and the famous Mercato (with restaurants, cafe's, best movie theater in town, Whole Foods, boutiques and night life) all within a 1 mile radius. Pet friendly case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 101st AVE N have any available units?
575 101st AVE N has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 575 101st AVE N have?
Some of 575 101st AVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 101st AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
575 101st AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 101st AVE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 575 101st AVE N is pet friendly.
Does 575 101st AVE N offer parking?
Yes, 575 101st AVE N does offer parking.
Does 575 101st AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 575 101st AVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 101st AVE N have a pool?
Yes, 575 101st AVE N has a pool.
Does 575 101st AVE N have accessible units?
No, 575 101st AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 575 101st AVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 575 101st AVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 575 101st AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 575 101st AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
