575 101st AVE N

Amenities
Single family home with heated pool, garage and walking distance to Vanderbilt Beach & Delnor Wiggins State Park & Beach. The vacation home is located in the desirable 500 block of Naples Park - very well maintained and fully equipped with everything you need to enjoy a memorable vacation. A great central location that you will enjoy - offering beach, State Park, shopping, waterfront restaurants, 2 marinas, public tennis courts, library and the famous Mercato (with restaurants, cafe's, best movie theater in town, Whole Foods, boutiques and night life) all within a 1 mile radius. Pet friendly case by case.