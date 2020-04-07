575 101st AVE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage media room tennis court

Single family home with heated pool, garage and walking distance to Vanderbilt Beach & Delnor Wiggins State Park & Beach. The vacation home is located in the desirable 500 block of Naples Park - very well maintained and fully equipped with everything you need to enjoy a memorable vacation. A great central location that you will enjoy - offering beach, State Park, shopping, waterfront restaurants, 2 marinas, public tennis courts, library and the famous Mercato (with restaurants, cafe's, best movie theater in town, Whole Foods, boutiques and night life) all within a 1 mile radius. Pet friendly case by case.