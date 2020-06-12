723 N 65TH AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful historical home with the perfect modern touches on over an acre!! Kitchen has been tastefully upgraded with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, quartz counter-tops and gorgeous tiled back-splash. Formal dining room has built-in hutch and window seats, with hidden storage, that overlook the luscious green yard. Living Room has a beautiful fireplace, built in shelving, and a large screened in porch through wooden double doors. Original wood floors and wood doors with skeleton key locks throughout. Tankless water heater, massive laundry room that serves as a Mud Room as well. Exterior detached workshop with full electrical is great for storage and the project-lover! All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package at an additional cost of $30/mnth. More information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp.