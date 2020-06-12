All apartments in Myrtle Grove
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

723 N 65TH AVE

723 North 65th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

723 North 65th Avenue, Myrtle Grove, FL 32506

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful historical home with the perfect modern touches on over an acre!! Kitchen has been tastefully upgraded with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, quartz counter-tops and gorgeous tiled back-splash. Formal dining room has built-in hutch and window seats, with hidden storage, that overlook the luscious green yard. Living Room has a beautiful fireplace, built in shelving, and a large screened in porch through wooden double doors. Original wood floors and wood doors with skeleton key locks throughout. Tankless water heater, massive laundry room that serves as a Mud Room as well. Exterior detached workshop with full electrical is great for storage and the project-lover! All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package at an additional cost of $30/mnth. More information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 N 65TH AVE have any available units?
723 N 65TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Myrtle Grove, FL.
What amenities does 723 N 65TH AVE have?
Some of 723 N 65TH AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 N 65TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
723 N 65TH AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 N 65TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 723 N 65TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Myrtle Grove.
Does 723 N 65TH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 723 N 65TH AVE does offer parking.
Does 723 N 65TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 N 65TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 N 65TH AVE have a pool?
No, 723 N 65TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 723 N 65TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 723 N 65TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 723 N 65TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 N 65TH AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 723 N 65TH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 N 65TH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
