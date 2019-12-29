Rent Calculator
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
185 DIESEL ROAD
185 Diesel Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
185 Diesel Rd, Mulberry, FL 33860
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This cozy 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome features neutral painted walls, carpet and includes lawn service. Screened In back porch that looks out to lake
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 185 DIESEL ROAD have any available units?
185 DIESEL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mulberry, FL
.
What amenities does 185 DIESEL ROAD have?
Some of 185 DIESEL ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carpet.
Amenities section
.
Is 185 DIESEL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
185 DIESEL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 DIESEL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 185 DIESEL ROAD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mulberry
.
Does 185 DIESEL ROAD offer parking?
No, 185 DIESEL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 185 DIESEL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 DIESEL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 DIESEL ROAD have a pool?
No, 185 DIESEL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 185 DIESEL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 185 DIESEL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 185 DIESEL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 DIESEL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 185 DIESEL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 DIESEL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
