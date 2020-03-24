All apartments in Mulberry
Find more places like 181 DIESEL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mulberry, FL
/
181 DIESEL ROAD
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:53 AM

181 DIESEL ROAD

181 Diesel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

181 Diesel Road, Mulberry, FL 33860

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cozy 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome features neutral painted walls, carpet and includes lawn service. Screened In back porch. call today for showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 DIESEL ROAD have any available units?
181 DIESEL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mulberry, FL.
What amenities does 181 DIESEL ROAD have?
Some of 181 DIESEL ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 DIESEL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
181 DIESEL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 DIESEL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 181 DIESEL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mulberry.
Does 181 DIESEL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 181 DIESEL ROAD offers parking.
Does 181 DIESEL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 DIESEL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 DIESEL ROAD have a pool?
No, 181 DIESEL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 181 DIESEL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 181 DIESEL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 181 DIESEL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 DIESEL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 181 DIESEL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 DIESEL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLFuller Heights, FLPlant City, FLHighland City, FLBartow, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FL
Fish Hawk, FLValrico, FLWinter Haven, FLBloomingdale, FLCypress Gardens, FLSeffner, FLMango, FLWimauma, FLLake Wales, FLZephyrhills, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLHaines City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus