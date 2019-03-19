All apartments in Mount Plymouth
30101 PGA Dr.

30101 Pga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30101 Pga Drive, Mount Plymouth, FL 32776

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3/2 Home for rent in Sorrento $1,250.00 a month. - Beautiful Sorrento, Large 3 bedroom, 2 Full Bath home. This home features a Large Kitchen with Island; Hard Wood Floors throughout.

(RLNE2408760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30101 PGA Dr. have any available units?
30101 PGA Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Plymouth, FL.
Is 30101 PGA Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
30101 PGA Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30101 PGA Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 30101 PGA Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Plymouth.
Does 30101 PGA Dr. offer parking?
No, 30101 PGA Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 30101 PGA Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30101 PGA Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30101 PGA Dr. have a pool?
No, 30101 PGA Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 30101 PGA Dr. have accessible units?
No, 30101 PGA Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 30101 PGA Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 30101 PGA Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30101 PGA Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 30101 PGA Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
