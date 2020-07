Amenities

2,054 sq ft plus large sunroom and screen room plus 2 car garage. Rent includes premium tv cable, high speed internet, water, irrigation, trash pickup and lawn and yard maintenance. One or two year lease with no increase. Up to 3 small pets permitted. Community has all amenities including huge pool, clubhouse with library, card room, craft and billiards room, exercise room. Also, tennis and pickle ball courts, bocce and croquet grounds. Adults only community.