Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE

8045 Pine Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8045 Pine Hollow Drive, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Country Club of Mount Dora

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION WITH WATER FRONTAGE AND ON THE GOLF COURSE 14TH HOLE! Meticulously maintained with recent updates makes this home move-in ready. You are greeted with high ceilings, newly installed engineered wood flooring throughout. An open floor plan with a view of the water, golf course, and pool from the living areas. Ideal layout with a dining room, living room, separate family room with a large open kitchen. Granite countertops, loads of cabinets, closet pantry, and a breakfast nook with lots of windows. A large-sized master suite with a large walk-in closet offers custom shelving—Master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. The two guest bedrooms share a private bath. Relax on the screened lanai enjoying the water views as the sun sets in the evenings or critique the golfer's swings. The private saltwater pool is a welcomed feature for exercising or entertaining. Easy access to the new 429 Expressway for the Orlando commuters, and a few minutes away to visit Downtown Mount Dora for restaurants, community plays, and year-long festivals to unwind. Lawn care, pool maintenance, pest control, and Community Homeowner Fees included. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE have any available units?
8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE have?
Some of 8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
