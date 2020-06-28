8045 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE

Amenities
EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION WITH WATER FRONTAGE AND ON THE GOLF COURSE 14TH HOLE! Meticulously maintained with recent updates makes this home move-in ready. You are greeted with high ceilings, newly installed engineered wood flooring throughout. An open floor plan with a view of the water, golf course, and pool from the living areas. Ideal layout with a dining room, living room, separate family room with a large open kitchen. Granite countertops, loads of cabinets, closet pantry, and a breakfast nook with lots of windows. A large-sized master suite with a large walk-in closet offers custom shelving—Master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. The two guest bedrooms share a private bath. Relax on the screened lanai enjoying the water views as the sun sets in the evenings or critique the golfer's swings. The private saltwater pool is a welcomed feature for exercising or entertaining. Easy access to the new 429 Expressway for the Orlando commuters, and a few minutes away to visit Downtown Mount Dora for restaurants, community plays, and year-long festivals to unwind. Lawn care, pool maintenance, pest control, and Community Homeowner Fees included. NO PETS