Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mount Dora
Find more places like 612 N Baker St Apt F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
612 N Baker St Apt F
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
612 N Baker St Apt F
612 North Baker Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Dora
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
612 North Baker Street, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
612 N Baker Open House 5 -630pm Friday Feb 21st 1 bedroom efficiency view of Downtown - Location Location Location!!
New flooring
contemporary look
view of downtown Mount Dora
(RLNE5562866)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 612 N Baker St Apt F have any available units?
612 N Baker St Apt F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mount Dora, FL
.
Is 612 N Baker St Apt F currently offering any rent specials?
612 N Baker St Apt F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 N Baker St Apt F pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 N Baker St Apt F is pet friendly.
Does 612 N Baker St Apt F offer parking?
No, 612 N Baker St Apt F does not offer parking.
Does 612 N Baker St Apt F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 N Baker St Apt F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 N Baker St Apt F have a pool?
No, 612 N Baker St Apt F does not have a pool.
Does 612 N Baker St Apt F have accessible units?
No, 612 N Baker St Apt F does not have accessible units.
Does 612 N Baker St Apt F have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 N Baker St Apt F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 N Baker St Apt F have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 N Baker St Apt F does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Similar Pages
Mount Dora 2 Bedrooms
Mount Dora Apartments with Balcony
Mount Dora Apartments with Parking
Mount Dora Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mount Dora Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Ocala, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Maitland, FL
Goldenrod, FL
Davenport, FL
Orange City, FL
Fern Park, FL
Dade City, FL
Heathrow, FL
Windermere, FL
DeBary, FL
Minneola, FL
Pine Ridge, FL
The Villages, FL
Conway, FL
Eustis, FL
Meadow Woods, FL
Inverness, FL
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
Loughman, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
College of Central Florida
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College