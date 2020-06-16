All apartments in Mount Dora
612 N Baker St Apt F

612 North Baker Street · No Longer Available
Location

612 North Baker Street, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
612 N Baker Open House 5 -630pm Friday Feb 21st 1 bedroom efficiency view of Downtown - Location Location Location!!

New flooring
contemporary look
view of downtown Mount Dora

(RLNE5562866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 N Baker St Apt F have any available units?
612 N Baker St Apt F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
Is 612 N Baker St Apt F currently offering any rent specials?
612 N Baker St Apt F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 N Baker St Apt F pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 N Baker St Apt F is pet friendly.
Does 612 N Baker St Apt F offer parking?
No, 612 N Baker St Apt F does not offer parking.
Does 612 N Baker St Apt F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 N Baker St Apt F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 N Baker St Apt F have a pool?
No, 612 N Baker St Apt F does not have a pool.
Does 612 N Baker St Apt F have accessible units?
No, 612 N Baker St Apt F does not have accessible units.
Does 612 N Baker St Apt F have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 N Baker St Apt F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 N Baker St Apt F have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 N Baker St Apt F does not have units with air conditioning.
