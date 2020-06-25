Rent Calculator
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 8
416 North Rhodes #1
416 N Rhodes St
·
No Longer Available
Location
416 N Rhodes St, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
R6-FEL - Cute studio ready for you! Located in Mt Dora this home includes utilities: water, gas, electric, sewer, and trash. NO PETS. Furniture stays that is in the home.
(RLNE4824237)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 416 North Rhodes #1 have any available units?
416 North Rhodes #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mount Dora, FL
.
Is 416 North Rhodes #1 currently offering any rent specials?
416 North Rhodes #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 North Rhodes #1 pet-friendly?
No, 416 North Rhodes #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mount Dora
.
Does 416 North Rhodes #1 offer parking?
No, 416 North Rhodes #1 does not offer parking.
Does 416 North Rhodes #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 North Rhodes #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 North Rhodes #1 have a pool?
No, 416 North Rhodes #1 does not have a pool.
Does 416 North Rhodes #1 have accessible units?
No, 416 North Rhodes #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 416 North Rhodes #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 North Rhodes #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 North Rhodes #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 North Rhodes #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
