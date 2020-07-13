Rent Calculator
404 South Cobble Court
404 S Cobble Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
404 S Cobble Ct, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Cobble Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 2/2 duplex features a bonus loft area and fenced yard.
Private cul de sac.
Large corner duplex on quiet cul-de-sac.
Eat in kitchen; open floor plan
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 404 South Cobble Court have any available units?
404 South Cobble Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mount Dora, FL
.
Is 404 South Cobble Court currently offering any rent specials?
404 South Cobble Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 South Cobble Court pet-friendly?
No, 404 South Cobble Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mount Dora
.
Does 404 South Cobble Court offer parking?
No, 404 South Cobble Court does not offer parking.
Does 404 South Cobble Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 South Cobble Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 South Cobble Court have a pool?
No, 404 South Cobble Court does not have a pool.
Does 404 South Cobble Court have accessible units?
No, 404 South Cobble Court does not have accessible units.
Does 404 South Cobble Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 South Cobble Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 South Cobble Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 South Cobble Court does not have units with air conditioning.
