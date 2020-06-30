3033 Plymouth Rock Circle, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Lakes of Mount Dora
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
R6 - 55+ Lovely home located in the Lakes of Mount Dora private entrance gated 3 bedrooms 2 baths split floor plan. On a corner lot with 2 car garage and screened in porch in the back. Lawn included with full appliances!
(RLNE3914296)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3033 Plymouth Rock Cir have any available units?
3033 Plymouth Rock Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
Is 3033 Plymouth Rock Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Plymouth Rock Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.