Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
3033 Plymouth Rock Cir
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

3033 Plymouth Rock Cir

3033 Plymouth Rock Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3033 Plymouth Rock Circle, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Lakes of Mount Dora

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
R6 - 55+ Lovely home located in the Lakes of Mount Dora private entrance gated 3 bedrooms 2 baths split floor plan. On a corner lot with 2 car garage and screened in porch in the back. Lawn included with full appliances!

(RLNE3914296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 Plymouth Rock Cir have any available units?
3033 Plymouth Rock Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
Is 3033 Plymouth Rock Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Plymouth Rock Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Plymouth Rock Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3033 Plymouth Rock Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 3033 Plymouth Rock Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3033 Plymouth Rock Cir offers parking.
Does 3033 Plymouth Rock Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 Plymouth Rock Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Plymouth Rock Cir have a pool?
No, 3033 Plymouth Rock Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3033 Plymouth Rock Cir have accessible units?
No, 3033 Plymouth Rock Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Plymouth Rock Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 Plymouth Rock Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3033 Plymouth Rock Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3033 Plymouth Rock Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

