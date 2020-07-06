Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
218 E 11TH AVENUE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:16 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
218 E 11TH AVENUE
218 East 11th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
218 East 11th Avenue, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Amenities
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ceramic tile throughout, stack washer dryer included stove refrigerator new blinds
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 218 E 11TH AVENUE have any available units?
218 E 11TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mount Dora, FL
.
What amenities does 218 E 11TH AVENUE have?
Some of 218 E 11TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 218 E 11TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
218 E 11TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 E 11TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 218 E 11TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mount Dora
.
Does 218 E 11TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 218 E 11TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 218 E 11TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 E 11TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 E 11TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 218 E 11TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 218 E 11TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 218 E 11TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 218 E 11TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 E 11TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 E 11TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 E 11TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
