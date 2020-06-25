All apartments in Mount Dora
1926 N Orange Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1926 N Orange Street

1926 North Orange Street · No Longer Available
Location

1926 North Orange Street, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3.1 all tile floors - Nice appliances
large private lot

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4839082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 N Orange Street have any available units?
1926 N Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
Is 1926 N Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
1926 N Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 N Orange Street pet-friendly?
No, 1926 N Orange Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 1926 N Orange Street offer parking?
No, 1926 N Orange Street does not offer parking.
Does 1926 N Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1926 N Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 N Orange Street have a pool?
No, 1926 N Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 1926 N Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 1926 N Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 N Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1926 N Orange Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1926 N Orange Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1926 N Orange Street does not have units with air conditioning.
