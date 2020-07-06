Rent Calculator
181 N LAKE FRANKLIN DRIVE
181 N LAKE FRANKLIN DRIVE
181 North Lake Franklin Drive
·
Location
181 North Lake Franklin Drive, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location, quiet neighborhood. partially fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 181 N LAKE FRANKLIN DRIVE have any available units?
181 N LAKE FRANKLIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mount Dora, FL
.
Is 181 N LAKE FRANKLIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
181 N LAKE FRANKLIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 N LAKE FRANKLIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 181 N LAKE FRANKLIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mount Dora
.
Does 181 N LAKE FRANKLIN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 181 N LAKE FRANKLIN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 181 N LAKE FRANKLIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 N LAKE FRANKLIN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 N LAKE FRANKLIN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 181 N LAKE FRANKLIN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 181 N LAKE FRANKLIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 181 N LAKE FRANKLIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 181 N LAKE FRANKLIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 N LAKE FRANKLIN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 181 N LAKE FRANKLIN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 N LAKE FRANKLIN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
