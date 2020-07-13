Amenities

1716 Unser Street North Lake Available 08/04/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent at 1716 N. Unser Street Mount Dora, FL 32757 - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single family home, Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and Air. Please call to arrange a showing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Diane.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: Take 441 North of the 429 approximately 12 Miles; Left onto Pine Avenue; Right onto N. Unser Street



