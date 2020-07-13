All apartments in Mount Dora
Find more places like 1716 Unser Street North Lake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
1716 Unser Street North Lake
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1716 Unser Street North Lake

1716 North Unser Street · (407) 716-0459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Dora
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1716 North Unser Street, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1716 Unser Street North Lake · Avail. Aug 4

$1,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1716 Unser Street North Lake Available 08/04/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent at 1716 N. Unser Street Mount Dora, FL 32757 - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single family home, Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and Air. Please call to arrange a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Diane.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take 441 North of the 429 approximately 12 Miles; Left onto Pine Avenue; Right onto N. Unser Street

(RLNE5919931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Unser Street North Lake have any available units?
1716 Unser Street North Lake has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1716 Unser Street North Lake currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Unser Street North Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Unser Street North Lake pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Unser Street North Lake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 1716 Unser Street North Lake offer parking?
No, 1716 Unser Street North Lake does not offer parking.
Does 1716 Unser Street North Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Unser Street North Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Unser Street North Lake have a pool?
No, 1716 Unser Street North Lake does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Unser Street North Lake have accessible units?
No, 1716 Unser Street North Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Unser Street North Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 Unser Street North Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 Unser Street North Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1716 Unser Street North Lake has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1716 Unser Street North Lake?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757

Similar Pages

Mount Dora 2 BedroomsMount Dora 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mount Dora Apartments with BalconiesMount Dora Dog Friendly Apartments
Mount Dora Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLSouth Brooksville, FL
Bithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FLHolly Hill, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity