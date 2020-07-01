Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mount Dora
Find more places like 1541 DORSET DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
1541 DORSET DRIVE
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:28 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1541 DORSET DRIVE
1541 Dorset Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Dora
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1541 Dorset Drive, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom located in quiet Mount Dora neighborhood. Close to downtown. Fenced in backyard. One car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1541 DORSET DRIVE have any available units?
1541 DORSET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mount Dora, FL
.
What amenities does 1541 DORSET DRIVE have?
Some of 1541 DORSET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1541 DORSET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1541 DORSET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 DORSET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1541 DORSET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mount Dora
.
Does 1541 DORSET DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1541 DORSET DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1541 DORSET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1541 DORSET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 DORSET DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1541 DORSET DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1541 DORSET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1541 DORSET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 DORSET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1541 DORSET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 DORSET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1541 DORSET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Similar Pages
Mount Dora 2 Bedrooms
Mount Dora Apartments with Balcony
Mount Dora Apartments with Parking
Mount Dora Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mount Dora Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Ocala, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Maitland, FL
Goldenrod, FL
Davenport, FL
Orange City, FL
Fern Park, FL
Dade City, FL
Heathrow, FL
Windermere, FL
DeBary, FL
Minneola, FL
Pine Ridge, FL
The Villages, FL
Conway, FL
Eustis, FL
Meadow Woods, FL
Inverness, FL
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
Loughman, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
College of Central Florida
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College