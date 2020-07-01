All apartments in Mount Dora
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:28 AM

1541 DORSET DRIVE

1541 Dorset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1541 Dorset Drive, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom located in quiet Mount Dora neighborhood. Close to downtown. Fenced in backyard. One car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 DORSET DRIVE have any available units?
1541 DORSET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 1541 DORSET DRIVE have?
Some of 1541 DORSET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 DORSET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1541 DORSET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 DORSET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1541 DORSET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 1541 DORSET DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1541 DORSET DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1541 DORSET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1541 DORSET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 DORSET DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1541 DORSET DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1541 DORSET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1541 DORSET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 DORSET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1541 DORSET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 DORSET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1541 DORSET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

