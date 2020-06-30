All apartments in Mount Dora
Find more places like 1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET

1512 North Grandview Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Dora
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1512 North Grandview Street, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with large living room, kitchen, formal dining room and bonus room. Over 1/4 acre lot with ample parking for boat, trailer etc. No HOA. 1 car attached garage with laundry area. No pets or smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET have any available units?
1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET have?
Some of 1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET offers parking.
Does 1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET have a pool?
No, 1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET have accessible units?
No, 1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Sublet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757

Similar Pages

Mount Dora 2 BedroomsMount Dora Apartments with Balcony
Mount Dora Apartments with ParkingMount Dora Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mount Dora Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FL
Windermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLInverness, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College