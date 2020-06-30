1512 N GRANDVIEW STREET

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with large living room, kitchen, formal dining room and bonus room. Over 1/4 acre lot with ample parking for boat, trailer etc. No HOA. 1 car attached garage with laundry area. No pets or smoking allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
